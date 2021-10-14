Columnist Nicholas Kristof quits New York Times to consider run for Oregon governor
Columnist Nicholas Kristof quits New York Times to consider run for Oregon governor
Adam Adam - CBS News on MSN.com
10/14/21
"I may be an idiot to leave," he wrote, but said it was time not just to "expose problems but also see if I can fix them directly."
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
