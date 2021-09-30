Connecting the Dots Between Material Properties and Qubit Performance
Connecting the Dots Between Material Properties and Qubit Performance
@BrookhavenLab - Brookhaven National Laboratory
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Scientists identified structural and chemical defects that may be causing quantum information loss—an obstacle to practical quantum computation.
Read Full Story on bnl.gov
