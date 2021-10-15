Construction along US 36 delayed several months due to communication issues
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Treating the COVID-19 “Long Haulers”
March For Justice + Girls Volleyball: Lawrenceville Daily
Offensive, Defensive Players of the Week in all 15 girls soccer conferences, Oct. 6
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jill Biden stops in Edison to stump for Murphy
PHOTOS: Jill Biden Hits Campaign Trail In Edison For Gov. Murphy
Potomac Edison Installs New Substation Fencing to Prevent Animal Intrusions
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
PHOTOS: Jill Biden Hits Campaign Trail In Edison For Gov. Murphy
Election 2021 In Edison-Metuchen: When, Where To Vote
Jill Biden campaigns in New Jersey, Virginia governor races
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in N.J. governor’s race
Jill Biden Out to Flex Political Muscle in NJ, VA Governors' Races
Festival of lights: Diwali celebrations to shine in Montclair, Leonia on Saturday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Construction along US 36 delayed several months due to communication issues
Bianca Reyes - FOX59 News
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Along U.S. 36 in Avon, several Comcast utility lines need to be moved in order for the project to move forward.
Read Full Story on fox59.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Despite progress, Indiana's still one of the nation's top CO2-emitting states
Here's where Indiana basketball players land on 247Sports national rankings for 2023 class
How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL