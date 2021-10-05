Cost of Abating Opioid Crisis in 2 Ohio Counties Is $1B Each, Attorney Says
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas Tech vs Texas: Week 4 threat assessment
Rangers Strike Back With Long Ball, Clobber Astros 8-1
Metro Fight Club head coach Saul Soliz dead at 55; tributes pour in for ‘Godfather of Texas MMA’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Candid Coaches: Is Oklahoma and Texas leaving Big 12 for SEC good or bad for college basketball?
Gun training trends in Houston after 'permitless carry' bill passes
Dallas Food & Wine Alliance to Award $16,000 in Local Grants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas panel recommends posthumous pardon for George Floyd on drug bust by suspect cop
Texas' Troy Nehls goes after electric vehicle charging station funds in new infrastructure deal
This Week's Houston Area High School Sports Schedule
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texans and Patriots share several key connections
Texas panel recommends posthumous pardon for George Floyd on drug bust by suspect cop
Counterfeit vaccine cards, ivermectin pills headed toward Houston seized in Chicago, feds say
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Texans and Patriots share several key connections
Texas' Troy Nehls goes after electric vehicle charging station funds in new infrastructure deal
Houston rap legends Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug team up for Rockets' hype anthem 'Light the Fuse'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cost of Abating Opioid Crisis in 2 Ohio Counties Is $1B Each, Attorney Says
Rebecca Klapper - Newsweek on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The two counties are suing retail pharmacies for their involvement in the opioid crisis, and Rite-Aid previously settled in August for $1.5 million for one county.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio plans to stop using controversial road deicer AquaSalina
Ohio Heads Into Peak Time For Deer-Related Crashes
Film Review: Ohio State Offense Overpowers vs. Rutgers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL