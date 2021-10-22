COVID-19 vaccine required for employees at K-State, KU
COVID-19 vaccine required for employees at K-State, KU
Sarah Motter - Topeka WIBW-TV on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Employees of Kansas State University and the University of Kansas will now be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Read Full Story on wibw.com
