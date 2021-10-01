COVID-19 W.Va. | 52 additional deaths reported
COVID-19 W.Va. | 52 additional deaths reported
WSAZ News Staff - WSAZ on MSN.com
10/1/21
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 1, 2021, there are currently 14,014 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Read Full Story on wsaz.com
