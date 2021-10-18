Dallas Cowboys 'optimistic' about Dak Prescott's calf strain after Monday's MRI
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death
ICYMI: MSS on what to know as lawmakers redraw WV’s political maps
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
First Look: TCU Football vs West Virginia
West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death
Buckeyes offer huge 2022 Ohio O-lineman
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Volleyball splits series with West Virginia in return to action
West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. TCU
First Look: TCU Football vs West Virginia
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. TCU
First Look: TCU Football vs West Virginia
Times-Picayune, Advocate publisher Judi Terzotis named 'Publisher of the Year' by trade magazine
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dallas Cowboys 'optimistic' about Dak Prescott's calf strain after Monday's MRI
Jori Epstein, USA TODAY - Yahoo! Sports
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The Dallas Cowboys are optimistic about Dak Prescott’s prognosis after an MRI on Monday confirmed the initial speculation of a calf strain.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law
Civil rights groups sue in Texas over redrawn House district maps
Texas Lt. Gov. Wants Biden to Ask Trump to 'Negotiate With Mexico for Him' Amid Border Crisis
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL