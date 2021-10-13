Dallas Man Fatally Shot With Airsoft Rifle, Police Say
Dallas Man Fatally Shot With Airsoft Rifle, Police Say
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth - NBC DFW on MSN.com
10/13/21
A Dallas man is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge after police say he admitted to fatally shooting another man with an Airsoft rifle.
Read Full Story on nbcdfw.com
