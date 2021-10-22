Del Mar-Carmel Valley Housing Market Still Hot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Family members identify couple killed in Fayetteville murder-suicide
“Covid just added to the divisiveness in America”: These lawyers packed up their lives in North Carolina and moved to Toronto
Wilmington’s tech boom: Opportunity is the magnet for the homecoming at the coast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
These are the top states Americans are now moving to
Does Brandon Lee’s Death Appear in a Scene in ‘The Crow’?
North Carolina Prisons Banned Handwritten Mail This Week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
These are the top states Americans are now moving to
Does Brandon Lee’s Death Appear in a Scene in ‘The Crow’?
Hey Wilmington, want free trees?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New flagship store for Longhorn fanatics to open at UT’s Moody Center
David Cuddihy named regional president of Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times
Foodie news: Beer, wine and a new bar on Glenwood
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Del Mar-Carmel Valley Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 56 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 92014 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Here's what Evansville's WOW! customers can expect under system's new RCN ownership
West Lafayette volleyball rides confidence into regional
Missing school impacts students; Lafayette Public Schools is tackling the problem
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL