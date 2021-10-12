Delaware County Council votes for $3,000 sheriff's dept. raises, $1,000 raises elsewhere
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Delaware County Council votes for $3,000 sheriff's dept. raises, $1,000 raises elsewhere
David Penticuff - The Star Press on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Delaware County Council voted to give $3,000 raises to correctional officers and deputies and $1,000 to other general fund staff.
Read Full Story on thestarpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
13 State School-Board Groups Say They Were Not Consulted about Request for Federal Intervention
A 'stunning' discovery: Fragrant orchid found near Onondaga Lake, 350 miles from nearest known site
Delaware's top anti-corruption official 'paid her daughter $19,000 and her best friend $7,700 to do no-show job at government agency which laid off employees during pandemic'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL