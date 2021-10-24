Des Moines schools' superintendent's wife donated to school board candidate's campaign
Des Moines schools' superintendent's wife donated to school board candidate's campaign
Samantha Hernandez - Des Moines Register on MSN.com
10/24/21
Jami Bassman Ahart donated $250 to Shelley Skuster's Sept. 25 Campaign Kick-Off Fundraiser. Additionally, she made two separate donations totaling $150.
Read Full Story on desmoinesregister.com
