Detectives investigating deadly shooting in Spokane Valley
[]
Detectives investigating deadly shooting in Spokane Valley
Tasha Cain-Gray - KXLY 4 News
10/12/21
Detectives say it started at about 1 p.m. Monday when a man dropped off a woman who had been shot at the emergency room.
Read Full Story on kxly.com
