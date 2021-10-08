DHHS Announces 621 New COVID-19 Cases, 189 Under Age 18 Friday
DHHS Announces 621 New COVID-19 Cases, 189 Under Age 18 Friday
Nancy West - InDepthNH
10/8/21
In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 124,208 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
