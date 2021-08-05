Don't forget your facemasks if you’re planning a trip to Disney.

The happiest place on earth will once again require guests to masks. As the Delta variant bears down on the U.S. population, Disney has decided to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and require visitors to wear masks in indoor areas of Disney World, Disneyland, and its associated parks. The mask rule applies to anyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. The decision comes just days after the company announced it would require all on-site employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Florida and California are both listed as high transmission areas by the CDC. Numbers published by the CDC for the week ending on July 31, 2021, show the Delta variant accounts for 93% of the strains circulating in the country. To help curb the spread of this highly contagious variant, the CDC is recommending that everyone living or visiting an area of high transmission wear masks indoors, even if they are vaccinated.

Visitors are still allowed to go maskless in outdoor public areas but are encouraged to wear a mask in crowds. The parks have added hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout and are monitoring guests for symptoms. For a full list of the masking requirements, visit Disneyworld.disney.go.

Walt Disney World in Florida will mark its 50th anniversary on October 1. The 18 month-long celebrations will include new shows, special attractions, and “EARidescent” looks for the characters and Disney landmarks. The traditional end of evening show will be “Disney Enchantment,” a new program with music, magic, projection technology, and an amazing fireworks finale.

