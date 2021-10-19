Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Mobile high school football game shooting stemmed from fight 2 weeks earlier, prosecutor says
McGill-Toolen running back Braylon McReynolds commits to South Alabama
Listen to NoCap’s “Sun Up To Sun Down”: The Ones
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Stephen King wrote the intro for new book about Alabama musician
Why did Luther Burden commit to Mizzou football over Georgia and Alabama? Here's what he said
Why Tennessee's Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker should and shouldn't start against Alabama
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Stephen King wrote the intro for new book about Alabama musician
Hoover schools have $500,000 in water damage from heavy rains
Auburn on track to defy oddsmakers’ expectations
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Stephen King wrote the intro for new book about Alabama musician
Former Alabama lineman returns to NFL with Ravens
5th Circ. Agrees To Toss COVID Eviction Moratorium Dispute
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
16-year-old girl fatally shot, 2 others hurt in drive-thru at Alabama Wendy’s; suspect in custody
Why did Luther Burden commit to Mizzou football over Georgia and Alabama? Here's what he said
State redistricting will impact North Alabama
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Brian Mastre - WOWT.com on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Adam Price appeared in court on Tuesday when a Bellevue detective provided a disturbing testimony in regards to Price's May interview in California.
Read Full Story on wowt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Winnebago, Omaha tribes see value of vaccination
Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even if she isn't starting
Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL