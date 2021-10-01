Ellen Spiegel joins race for secretary of state
Ellen Spiegel joins race for secretary of state
Bill Dentzer - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/1/21
The former assemblywoman boasts backing from state Sen. Dina Neal, Controller Catherine Byrne and Nevada NOW President Jeri Burton.
