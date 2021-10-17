Eric Barriere throws for 600 yards, scores 8 touchdowns in Eastern Washington's record-breaking day
Eric Barriere throws for 600 yards, scores 8 touchdowns in Eastern Washington's record-breaking day
Eastern Washington Athletics - NCAA
10/17/21
Eric Barriere set Eastern Washington records with 600 passing yards and eight total touchdowns in a 71-21 win over Idaho.
Read Full Story on ncaa.com
