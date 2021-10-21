Fairmont Catholic School gets grant from American Rescue Plan funds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Des Moines Register
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Peterson: Has Iowa State found its offensive groove again? It's starting to feel like it
Named after the original architects, new restaurant Proudfoot & Bird opens in historic Hotel Fort Des Moines
Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Des Moines
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Next year's Ironman race in Des Moines will be full 140.6 miles
Des Moines, Iowa to host Ironman North American Championship in 2022
How fertilizer management works during an Iowa drought
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Abandoned vehicle leads to Des Moines woman’s arrest
Next year's Ironman race in Des Moines will be full 140.6 miles
After two-year delay, Ricochet announces plans to open its game lounge in downtown Des Moines
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Des Moines, Iowa to host Ironman North American Championship in 2022
After two-year delay, Ricochet announces plans to open its game lounge in downtown Des Moines
Plans for new sports facilities surge across Des Moines metro
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fairmont Catholic School gets grant from American Rescue Plan funds
Jeena Cadigan - 12WBOY
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Fairmont Catholic School is receiving a grant for broadband access. Senator Joe Manchin distributed $12,760,030 from the American Rescue Plan to
Read Full Story on wboy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lawmakers From Three Western Maryland Counties Ask West Virginia To Consider Adding Their Jurisdictions To The State
Early voting for January bond levy election set to begin Dec. 30; absentee ballot applications available Oct. 23
Leaders in Maryland counties explore swiping right on West Virginia
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL