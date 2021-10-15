Faith leaders rally against North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson following his homophobic comments
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Watch Hill waterfront estate sells for $8.5 Million
Andronis Arcadia and its Santorini sisters
The Boca Interview: Daniel Hostettler
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
MONTI: It may be October, but fall fishing is hot
Public Being Shortchanged by Outdated Shoreline Access Decision
Watch Hill waterfront estate sells for $8.5 Million
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
MONTI: It may be October, but fall fishing is hot
Public Being Shortchanged by Outdated Shoreline Access Decision
Washington Trust Announces Intent to Open New Branch in Cumberland, RI
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
MONTI: It may be October, but fall fishing is hot
Things to Do
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Faith leaders rally against North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson following his homophobic comments
Nick Sturdivant - WBTW
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
They want Robinson to apologize for his comments and start having face-to-face meetings with members of the LGBTQ community or resign.
Read Full Story on cbs17.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
5-Star Guard Prospect Simeon Wilcher Commits to North Carolina
Don't Arizona our North Carolina
How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL