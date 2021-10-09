Faith Lutheran whips Centennial for 1st league win
Faith Lutheran whips Centennial for 1st league win
Jason Orts - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/9/21
Jaden Turner ran for three touchdowns and Rylan Walter threw for two to help Faith Lutheran defeat Centennial on Friday night for its first league victory.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
