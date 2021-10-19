FDA expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A Tampa native’s journey from Florida to The Metropolitan Opera
Lightning’s depth tested just three games into season
Bakhtiari Expected to Make Practice Debut This Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Packers Are Limping; How About Upcoming Opponents?
Ron Rivera will continue to stick with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
Ranking Top 25 Potential Trade Chips of the 2021-22 MLB Offseason
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
TIME TO VOTE: Here’s who’s on the Manhattan ballot in the Nov. 2 citywide general election
ShakeOut Day: Here are eight-plus things you can do now to get ready for an earthquake
COVID-19 update: New positive cases fall dramatically in Kewaunee, Door counties
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 22-31, 2021
ShakeOut Day: Here are eight-plus things you can do now to get ready for an earthquake
A Tampa native’s journey from Florida to The Metropolitan Opera
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FDA expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
Associated Press - Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Weak-kneed and jelly-bellied': Nats' life at the Queensland coalface is getting complicated
DEAL WATCH: MCA Realty buys two Las Vegas properties
Washington County poised to ban flavored tobacco, vape products
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL