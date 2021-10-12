Federal government asks court to reinstate block on Texas abortion law
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Democrats urge Republicans to accept $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccination grants
Concord Woman Indicted On Child Sexual Assault, Threat Charges
State reps and school boards need to collaborate
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Democrats urge Republicans to accept $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccination grants
The N.H. Executive Council will vote on vaccine contracts at a police training site
MV to induct 3 into Hall of Fame
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Our view: Choose treatment over safe injection sites
BC Women’s Hockey Escapes Merrimack With 2-1 Win
‘Now’ is the Time to Visit the Heritage Museum Trail
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Federal government asks court to reinstate block on Texas abortion law
Morgan O'Hanlon - Dallas Morning News on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The 5th Circuit gave the state until Thursday to reply to the Department of Justice’s appeal, after which it will issue a ruling about the state’s
Read Full Story on dallasnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fort Worth Declares Oct. 12 'Tay Day' in Honor of Atatiana Jefferson
Michael Strahan, Mike Renfro, Carly Patterson Caldwell among Texas Sports Hall of Fame electees
Judge Rules On Cowboys' La'el Collins Playing in NFL Week 6 at Patriots
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL