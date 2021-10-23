Flathead's Braveheart Chaplain Ministry helps those suffering through grief
Flathead's Braveheart Chaplain Ministry helps those suffering through grief
Sean Wells - KPAX
10/23/21
Chaplains work alongside first responders offering support to those going through life changing events including homicides, suicides, and fatal car accidents.
Read Full Story on kpax.com
