Florida A&M defense stymies South Carolina State, wins 30-7
All
.
Florida A&M defense stymies South Carolina State, wins 30-7
Associated Press - StarTribune
10/9/21
Terrell Jennings and Bishop Bonnett each ran for first-half touchdowns and Florida A&M cruised to a 30-7 win over South Carolina State in a nonconference battle on Saturday night.
