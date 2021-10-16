Football: Bucks Fall To .500 With Loss To Brookings
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Blue Jays are 'having fun and working hard' this season
Port: Republican senator, charged with theft, doesn't want to be associated with Bastiat Caucus
'Okciyapi' celebrates Dakota language and brings some healing
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sugarbeet harvest moves in fits and starts
Manufacturing Day garners 850 students in Dickinson
ND man pleads guilty to fraud scheme causing $886M in losses
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Swimming and diving takes down Shanley, Wahpeton
ND Clothesline Project returns to UND
'Okciyapi' celebrates Dakota language and brings some healing
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Football: Bucks Fall To .500 With Loss To Brookings
BY BAILEY ZUBKE
[email protected]
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The Yankton Bucks football team entered Friday night on a two-game winning streak, but were unable to make it three with a 35-20 loss to Brookings at Dana
Read Full Story on yankton.net
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sioux Falls woman who helped youth with their aviation dreams dies
Applications Now Being Accepted for South Dakota Soybean Genesis Leaders Program
Brookings has first ever White Cane Awareness Walk
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL