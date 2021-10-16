Football: Carmel passes latest test, overpowering Suffern in 31-7 win
Football: Carmel passes latest test, overpowering Suffern in 31-7 win
Josh Thomson - The Journal News on MSN.com
10/16/21
Carmel High School's football team improved to 6-0 after overpowering Suffern in a 31-7 victory on homecoming.
