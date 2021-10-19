Forest City Schools seeks voter approval on extension of penny tax funding
Forest City Schools seeks voter approval on extension of penny tax funding
SUMMIT-TRIBUNE STAFF - Globe Gazette
10/19/21
In the Nov. 2 city/school election, patrons will have an opportunity to approve the Forest City School District’s Revenue Purpose Statement.
