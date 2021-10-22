Former Book Revue Manager Planning to Open Bookstore
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Urban League President, Others Condemn Abuse of Paraplegic Man by Police
Urban League President, Others Condemn Abuse of Parapalegic Man by Police
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Businesses nervously await details of Biden’s vax-or-test rule
Laughter at Lucky Penny: 'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' opens Oct. 15
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How Tavion Thomas went from homelessness to finding a place at Utah
The Economic Dimension Of The American Hybrid War On Ethiopia
Former Dayton congressman remembers Colin Powell
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
More water woes for Benton Harbor after pipe rupture
Pandemic spurs young families to leave big cities for the heartland. Will they stay?
EU, US warn about ‘divisive rhetoric’ in Bosnia, urge dialogue
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pandemic spurs young families to leave big cities for the heartland. Will they stay?
Crews start to set up for 25th annual Lights in the Park event
Barriere, Maxwell, Dartmouth headline FCS national Week 7 awards
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Book Revue Manager Planning to Open Bookstore
Books & Authors - Shelf Awareness
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Mallory Braun, a former manager of the recently closed bookstore Book Revue in Huntington, N.Y., on Long Island, announced this week that
Read Full Story on shelf-awareness.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Do the Jets have a chance to beat the Patriots in Week 7? | Ralph Vacchiano | SNY NFL Insider
MLB rumors: Phillies' Joe Girardi hires another coach with Yankees ties
New York Giants rule Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay out vs. Carolina Panthers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL