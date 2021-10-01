Friday Football Roundup: Naples, South Fort Myers, Lehigh among Week 6 winners
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dawers remembers Bobby Zarem, a first-class connector and cheerleader for Savannah
Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect to enter plea in Fulton County killings
Atlanta Speedwerks Set for Three-Car Honda TCR Effort
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia Department of Public Safety: Salary increase for employees is 'mandatory'
Georgia police attacked his pregnant mom, Marion King, in 1962. Now an Ocala doctor wants an apology
Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson: A woman led by her faith who is representing the Hispanic community in Columbus
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Middle School Runner Helps Competitor Across Finish Line in Georgia
SAFE Shelter honors victims of domestic violence with annual candlelight vigil
Thousands of Georgia hospital employees face COVID-19 vaccination deadline
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Georgia Arrests Former Leader Mikheil Saakashvili
Middle School Runner Helps Competitor Across Finish Line in Georgia
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Georgia Arrests Former Leader Mikheil Saakashvili
Middle School Runner Helps Competitor Across Finish Line in Georgia
SAFE Shelter honors victims of domestic violence with annual candlelight vigil
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Friday Football Roundup: Naples, South Fort Myers, Lehigh among Week 6 winners
Adam Fisher, Greg Hardwig, Alex Martin, Dustin B Levy and Izubee Charles, Naples News - Naples Daily News
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Southwest Florida Friday high school football game takeaways, photos, and videos for Collier and Lee County teams.
Read Full Story on naplesnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
FBI joins search for missing Florida college student
Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account
Gov. DeSantis on Florida's tourism boom: 'When you reject lockdowns and unnecessary mandates, your economy will thrive'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL