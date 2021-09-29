FTSE defies US woes and sterling hitting a 2021 low
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Flying Dog Just Released Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer
Summer Sweets: The Prigel Family Creamery Is a Must on Maryland's Ice Cream Trail
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Researchers Discover Unknown Childhood Genetic Condition and its Potential Cure
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
In candidates’ fight over abortion, issue gets muddled
Nexe Files Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement facing multiple appeals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Researchers Discover Unknown Childhood Genetic Condition and its Potential Cure
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville Sunflower Festival
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FTSE defies US woes and sterling hitting a 2021 low
Michelle McGagh, Gavin Lumsden - Citywire
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The main market climbed this morning despite stress in US markets overnight and a sell-off in sterling that is being blamed on the fuel shortage.
Read Full Story on citywire.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Katherine Ryan shares throwback baby snap of daughter Violet next to a shot of newborn son Frederick
Close to Home: Climate action pays dividends
Three winter sun destinations just came back on the menu
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL