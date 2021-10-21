FWFD preparing to welcome new firefighter as class continues to train
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Wilmington’s tech boom: Opportunity is the magnet for the homecoming at the coast
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Wilmington, Dimming Orionid Meteors
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Week 10 Wilmington-area football preview: 4 big questions and statistical leaders
First Alert Forecast: temperatures toasty before slight cool-down into Saturday
10 Haunted Vacation Rentals for Very Brave Souls
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Indiana men’s golf finishes 9th at Quail Valley Invitational
Iowa golf programs hit the road for final fall events
US Dept of Ed presents three ‘Green Ribbon’ awards in New Hanover County
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Haunted Vacation Rentals for Very Brave Souls
Next week Landfall Tradition gets new company on local fall golf calendar
55-Site Quaker Heritage Scenic Byway officially launched
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FWFD preparing to welcome new firefighter as class continues to train
WANE 15 - Wane
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Fort Wayne’s Fire Department will soon have more new firefighters as a new class is currently in training. This class, it’s decorated with 14 recruits
Read Full Story on wane.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lafayette man gets 2 years in prison for stealing FBI car
Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Lafayette man sentenced to federal prison for theft of government property
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL