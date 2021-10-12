Gabby Petito: Cause of Death Was Strangulation, Says Coroner

Gabby Petito's official cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, announced Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue at a news conference.

In preliminary findings, her death had been ruled a homicide. It took a month to reach a final autopsy because officials were "exacting" in their examinations, waiting on other specialists to arrive, and finalizing toxicology results.

"It was just a matter of making sure we had everything right," Blue said at the news conference.

