Giants show they can play small-ball in record-setting win
Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, to run for Texas lieutenant governor as Democrat
‘Politics Over People’: Texas Gov. Abbott Offers Job to Border Patrol Horsemen Condemned for Mistreatment of Haitian Migrants, Backlash Ensues
Nané, Charley Crockett, Sir Woman and More: Must-see acts at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021 (PREVIEW)
Alex Pavlovic - NBC Sports
9/30/21
The Giants don't often play small ball, but they did it in the seventh inning Wednesday to get the only run in their 104th win of the season.
