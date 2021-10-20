Gov. Cox announces fund to support Utah's arriving Afghan refugees
.
Gov. Cox announces fund to support Utah's arriving Afghan refugees
By Jordan Miller | Oct. 20, 2021, 12:06 a.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/20/21
Gov. Spencer Cox announced a new fund on Tuesday which will help address resource gaps in the resettlement of the state's Afghan refugees.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
