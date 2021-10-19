Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Whitver call for Iowa tax cuts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Antonio doctor breaks down new COVID-19 variants, like mu and delta-plus
All you need to know about San Antonio's upcoming Texas Biennial art shows
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This San Antonio Spurs preseason stat is very encouraging
Outspoken against his own party, Republican state Rep. from San Antonio will not seek reelection
Cox Media Group San Antonio Scores a “Ratings Royal Flush”
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Report: San Antonio ranks 21st among hottest real estate markets for 2022
Proposed San Antonio ordinance would target spectators of illegal street races
'I've had an incredible time': San Antonio contestant eliminated from 'The Voice'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
San Antonio company investigated for potential fraud in Food Box Program
Report: San Antonio ranks 21st among hottest real estate markets for 2022
Proposed San Antonio ordinance would target spectators of illegal street races
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
7 outdoor places to escape this fall in San Antonio
Redistricting sets up major political battle for the heart of San Antonio
Lena Louise Dunagan Cecil
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Whitver call for Iowa tax cuts
by Mary Stroka, The Center Square contributor - Washington Examiner
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Ankeny, called for income tax cuts Friday in response to the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference’s estimates that net receipts will increase 1.5% in 2022 and 2023.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Annual Iowa City Book Festival returns with new hybrid format
Iowa Democratic Chair Says He Got Racist Messages, Lynching Threat After Op-Ed Condemning Trump Ahead of Rally
Black Iowa Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL