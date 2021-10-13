Gulfport-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Taylor Tomlinson: DEAL WITH IT Comes to The Ford Wyoming Center, December 9
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’
'The Five' on Kamala Harris' science video for kids
Truck loses control, plunges off I-5 overpass in Bellingham, pinning driver underneath it
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Broncos’ Glasgow will take himself out if he has A-fib again
Truck loses control, plunges off I-5 overpass in Bellingham, pinning driver underneath it
Ford joins coalition against planned changes in US postal service
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’
Taylor Tomlinson: DEAL WITH IT Comes to The Ford Wyoming Center, December 9
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gulfport-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Gulfport area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pande
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Gulfport Harbor Lights preparation underway after year off due to Hurricane Zeta damages
'So many black women have never used a tampon before,' | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma Mississippi
Former Mississippi Braves playing huge role for Atlanta, but it begins with Brian Snitker, AKA 'Snit'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL