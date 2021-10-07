Gunman who killed agent on Amtrak train in Arizona ID'd
Gunman who killed agent on Amtrak train in Arizona ID'd
ABC News - ABC
10/7/21
Officials have identified the armed passenger who died in a gunfight after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona
