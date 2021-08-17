Heavy Rains Cause Flooding At Texas Capitol, UT Austin
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Fried Chicken Chain Roaming Rooster to Open First Maryland Restaurant
Flying Dog Just Released Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Infamous Urban Legends
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Park Renovations
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'OktoBEARfest' Roaring Back to Maryland Zoo This October
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville Sunflower Festival
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding At Texas Capitol, UT Austin
Meagan Falcon - Patch
8/17/21
Join the Community
shares
The Texas Capitol and UT Austin experienced some flooding inside its buildings as heavy rains brought flash flooding to the area on Sunday.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40 Years
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog' Contest
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Response to Delta Variant
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL