Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
Summer Nights Concerts Are Back at Busch Gardens
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Inside an 18th-Century Granary
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Inside an 18th-Century Granary
5 Historic Sites You Can't Miss in Alexandria, Virginia
What are the costs if the Bears bail on Chicago for Arlington Heights?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Seasonal Hiring Will be a Huge Challenge This Year, Experts Warn
China Asks Philippines Not to Revise Mutual Defense Treaty With U.S.
Statutes of Liberty: What is Marriage for Immigration Purposes?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Inside an 18th-Century Granary
5 Historic Sites You Can't Miss in Alexandria, Virginia
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled Colonial Market and Fair
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India
Associated Press - WTEN
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
At least eight people have died and a dozen are feared missing after a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescue operations were underway on Sunday
Read Full Story on news10.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Heupel addresses injuries to Hendon Hooker, Cade Mays
Tennessee football: Fan outrage begins after Jacob Warren controversial fourth down, Lane Kiffin hit
College football Power Rankings after Week 7
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL