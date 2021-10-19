Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS

Make sure you get those holiday gifts shipped early this year.

The stores may still be full of Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations, but the nation’s shipping companies are already preparing for Christmas. The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries. The ship-by dates aren’t much different than years' past, but retailers and consumers will have more obstacles in getting those gifts to loved ones.

Supply and labor shortages have slowed delivery times during the pandemic for everything, so shippers are warning consumers to get their shopping done early.

On top of pandemic troubles, the USPS announced it would be implementing slower mail delivery beginning on October 1, 2021. The postal service is also bumping up prices during the holiday season; 75 cents on priority mail packaging and between 25 cents and $5 depending on the weight and delivery address.

Here are the dates you will need to get your packages sent in order for them to get there in time for Christmas:

Unites States Postal Service

December 15: USPS Ground

December 17: First-class mail service, greeting cards, and First-class packages (up to 16)

December 18: Priority Mail service

December 23: Priority Mail Express* service

Ship times are earlier for Alaska, Hawaii, and military mail.



FedEx

*These dates are for U.S. delivery only.

December 9: FedEx Ground Economy

December 15: FedEx Ground, contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii

December 15: FedEx Home Delivery, contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii

December 21: FedEx Express Saver

December 22: FedEx 2nd Day

December 23: FedEx FO, PO, SO, extra hours

December 24: FedEx Same Day

UPS

Ground service varies, check the website for a quote

December 21: 3-Day Select

December 22: 2nd Day Air

December 23: Next Day Air

