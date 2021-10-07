Home heating will likely cost more this winter, but help is available
Log In
Home heating will likely cost more this winter, but help is available
Emmeline Ivy - KFYR TV
10/7/21
It’s been a volatile week for natural gas. From a spike on Tuesday in a peak we haven’t seen since 2008 to a dip on Wednesday, prices have been on a roller coaster.
Read Full Story on kfyrtv.com
