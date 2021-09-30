How did Burlington get its name, and how do we stack up against those other B-towns?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Assembly of First Nations joins the Union of BC Indian Chiefs in Petitioning Secretary Haaland to Stop Wolf Culls
Gene Chague | Berkshire Woods and Waters: Fond memories of a recent Yellowstone fly-fishing trip
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nearly 400 rally in Helena for women's reproductive rights
State AA Golf: Groshelle tied for 11th; Verge brothers lead at State AA finals
The Assembly of First Nations joins the Union of BC Indian Chiefs in Petitioning Secretary Haaland to Stop Wolf Culls
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Carroll Athletics Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class
For the Wolf
Sun Run, energy expo return to Helena
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How did Burlington get its name, and how do we stack up against those other B-towns?
April Barton - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
There are many Burlingtons out there, but was Vermont's the original? You might be surprised what we do and do not know.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vermont businesses encouraged to apply for grants, $28 million still available
Asserting himself as Tennessee's QB 'special' for Hendon Hooker
Two studies suggest newer coronavirus variants are getting better at traveling by air
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL