How Many More?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Biden is first U.S President to mark Indigenous Peoples Day
Schmaltz, Driscoll power No. 8 UND to weekend sweep
Where to Watch NDSU vs UND Football 2021
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Grand Forks restaurant owner joins North Dakota's first lady in an effort to end the stigma of addiction
MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers fall just short to No. 7 UND as Driscoll returns
Agencies given 6 minutes to make billion-dollar pitch
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Doug Leier: Online mapping resources assist North Dakota hunters with finding electronically posted lands
Four Longtime Service Technicians Share Lessons to Attract, Grow and Retain Talent
Top 5 weekend stories you may have missed: a hero doctor, a dinosaur mystery and the history of the KKK in Grand Forks
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Grand Forks School Board, administrators take steps to align budget with district needs
New charges filed against local contractor previously convicted of construction fraud
Four Longtime Service Technicians Share Lessons to Attract, Grow and Retain Talent
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NHL DRAFT: Rising to challenges has marked Judd Caulfield's road to the NHL Draft
Fall is here, and Grand Forks businesses say they're ready to help with typical fall and winter to-do lists
EDITORIAL: If it comes to fruition, Career Impact Academy will help ease region's workforce crisis
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How Many More?
Cal Thomas - Townhall
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Neil DiamondThe numbers are staggering. Should we call them invaders instead of migrants, since that word better describes the hordes of humanity coming across what
Read Full Story on townhall.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
FDA committee meets on COVID-19 vaccines for young children, and White House outlines new rules for travelers to U.S.
This State Now Has The Highest COVID Death Rate In The US
Some US callers must now use 10-digit dialing as FCC sets up 988 crisis hotline
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL