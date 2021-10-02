How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matthew Beighle - Sports Illustrated
10/2/21
Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021. Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC. You can live stream Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal on fuboTV
