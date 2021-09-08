Here's the full breakdown of live broadcasts this Saturday, September 11, 2021.

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live from Lower Manhattan as ceremonies and commemorative events take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.

It's been reported that President Biden will be in attendance for a portion of the ceremonies on Saturday, but officials at the White House have yet to confirm.

We've put together a breakdown of live broadcasts planned for the 9/11 20th anniversary, organized by networks. View it below:

ABC

Good Morning America Saturday – A special-edition of the show will air at 7 a.m. ET

– A special-edition of the show will air at 7 a.m. ET 9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers – World News Tonight anchor David Muir and GMA‘s Robin Roberts will lead live coverage of events from Lower Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Programming will include ceremonies at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, Shanksville, and elsewhere. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

CBS

9/11: Twenty Years Later – Norah O’Donnell will anchor a live special report from Ground Zero. She will be joined by correspondents in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon, and from Shanksville, Penn. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

– Norah O’Donnell will anchor a live special report from Ground Zero. She will be joined by correspondents in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon, and from Shanksville, Penn. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET CBS This Morning: Saturday – Full coverage from the sites of the three attacks on the anniversary, plus interviews with survivors, Gen. Raymond Thomas, and musician Elvis Perkins, who lost his mother in the 9/11 attacks. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET

CNN

Live coverage of events in New York City, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC.

Shine A Light – Jake Tapper hosts commercial-free discussions with young adults who lost parents on 9/11, with profiles of some of the first responders and military members who felt called to service after the attacks. Musical artists H.E.R., Brad Paisley, and Common will take part in the discussions and will each perform as part of the broadcast. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Fox News

Fox News will air the moments of silence corresponding with the attacks “beginning in the 8 a.m. ET hour.”

will air the moments of silence corresponding with the attacks “beginning in the 8 a.m. ET hour.” Fox & Friends Weekend , America’s Newsroom , Cavuto Live, and Fox News Live – Live broadcasts from Lower Manhattan.

, , and – Live broadcasts from Lower Manhattan. The Five – Live from Citi Field ahead of the MLB’s New York Mets versus New York Yankees game. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET

The History Channel

Four Flights – Two-hour documentary unveils “surprising connections, strange coincidences, and detrimental decisions” that impacted travelers aboard American 11, United 175, American 77, and United 93. Debuts at 8 p.m. ET/PT

– Two-hour documentary unveils “surprising connections, strange coincidences, and detrimental decisions” that impacted travelers aboard American 11, United 175, American 77, and United 93. Debuts at 8 p.m. ET/PT 9/11: I Was There – A document of the events of September 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras and capture the events of that dark day. Debuts at 10 p.m. ET/PT

NBC

Today – Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor a special-edition of the show starting at 7 a.m. ET.

– Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor a special-edition of the show starting at 7 a.m. ET. NBC News Special Report – Guthrie and Kotb will be joined by Nightly News anchor Lester Holt for continuing coverage from New York, D.C., and Shanksville. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m ET.

– Guthrie and Kotb will be joined by Nightly News anchor Lester Holt for continuing coverage from New York, D.C., and Shanksville. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m ET. NBC Nightly News – Lester Holt will round out NBC’s programming from Ground Zero. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

MSNBC

Alex Witt, Lindsey Reiser, and Kendis Gibson will anchor live coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET from Ground Zero.

Live broadcast at the Ground Zero commemoration ceremony live with additional coverage from Hallie Jackson and Andrea Mitchell in Washington, D.C. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET.

Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams pick up continuing coverage at 12 p.m. ET from Ground Zero.

Telemundo

20 Years Later: We’ll Never Forget – Noticias Telemundo anchors José Díaz-Balart and Arantxa Loizaga lead this three-hour news special live from Ground Zero. They will be joined by correspondents from Washington, New York, and the Pentagon. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.