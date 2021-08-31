Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake.

Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm, is hitting the coast of Louisana and causing destruction and power outages across the state. Topping off at 150 mph, Hurricane Ida is one of the strongest hurricanes (by wind speed) to hit the state. And because of its catastrophic nature, it's causing thousands of residents to flee. Here's how you can help.

American Red Cross

Roughly 600 Red Cross volunteers are on the ground or staged to support relief efforts after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Evacuation centers across Louisiana and Mississippi have been organized by the Red Cross and other organizations, offering a safe refuge for hundreds of people. Those who wish to help can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is staging crews in Beaumont, Texas, to help in the aftermath of Ida. More than 35 mobile kitchens are assigned year-round to locations in Texas, as well as a command unit, refrigerated truck, a laundry unit, shower unit, bunkhouse, and two Field Kitchens—which produce between 15,000-20,000 meals a day. You can help by donating in several ways:

Online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org/

By Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

By Mail: Central Territory

10 West Algonquin Rd

Des Plaines, IL 60016 Eastern Territory

440 West Nyack Rd

West Nyack, NY 10994 Southern Territory

PO BOX 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301 Western Territory

30840 Hawthorne Boulevard

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275



Mail-in donations should be labeled as "disaster relief" or "Hurricane Ida".

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides food relief in areas hit by disaster, has said that a team in New Orleans activated three of its fully-stocked kitchen facilities in the city to support those affected by Hurricane Ida. He said they have supplies already on hand for more than 100,000 meals.

We are getting prepared in New Orleans! Ida now almost Category 5 Hurricane… @WCKitchen teams will be safe through storm & ready to start cooking! #ChefsForLouisiana https://t.co/oI9sBNI1EO — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 29, 2021

Those who wish to help can donate to donate.wck.org/give/.

Are there organizations we missed on our list? Share them with us and we'll add them!