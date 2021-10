I paid £299 to stay at the Britannia Hotel in a bedroom with no window - and I've never felt so ripped off in my life

A whopping £299 to stay in a bedroom without a window. And a queue for an HOUR just to even check in. It's one of the region's most complained about hotels on TripAdvisor- but is Manchester's Britannia Hotel really all that bad?