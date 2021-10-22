Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high
Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high
Associated Press - WPIX
10/22/21
Illegal border crossings from Mexico fell in September for only the second time in 17 months, but the federal fiscal year ended with the highest count ever, authorities said
