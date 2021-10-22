Illinois unveils new electric vehicle career training program
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
A California man who hired 'spellcasters' to bewitch his missing wife has been charged in her murder, though police haven't found a body
San Diego Botanic Garden presents Fall Festival Oct. 23-Nov. 1
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date pushed back
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'Caps continue playoff push in San Jose
Vancouver Whitecaps California Dreamin’ of a Playoff Berth in San Jose
Tucker: The bizarre private moments of Biden, Harris
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bay Area, California job gains lose steam as COVID recovery wobbles
‘Fire Hose’ Of Subtropical Moisture Bearing Down On Northern California
Pregnancy, Proposals & More Predictions For The Kardashian’s New Hulu Show
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bay Area, California job gains lose steam as COVID recovery wobbles
Great Pacific Garbage Patch: More than 31 tonnes of trash removed from giant plastic waste hub off California
Editorial: Serra’s statue in the U.S. Capitol should be replaced with someone who represents California today
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'Caps continue playoff push in San Jose
Don't miss these upcoming nonprofit events in and around the Coachella Valley
Larry Curtis Concert Park to be dedicated with music and sign-unveiling
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Illinois unveils new electric vehicle career training program
Jennifer Somers - WQAD
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Heartland Community College's EVES training program will provide specialized energy training and pave a clear pathway to jobs in the growing industry.
Read Full Story on wqad.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New vaccine mandate for Illinois day care staff
Illinois sheriffs won't fill police gaps stemming from Chicago's vaccine mandate
Penn State may not even need Sean Clifford to play vs. Illinois
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL