In Illinois, new reports reveal Trump Republicans' fundraising strength
In Illinois, new reports reveal Trump Republicans' fundraising strength
Lynn Sweet - Chicago Sun-Times
10/17/21
On the Democratic side, Rep. Danny Davis fundraising slows to a trickle; Rep. Lauren Underwood stockpiles millions; and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi’s $10 million war chest.
